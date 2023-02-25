Police investigate overnight shooting on McGill Road that injured man

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are investigating after three people broke into a McGill Road residence and shot a man — the second time in five months the same individual has been targeted in a shooting, according to police

In a news release, police said officers were called to the 700-block of McGill Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that three men had broken into a home, assaulted and shot a 35-year-old man.

According to police, the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, and fled on foot towards the nearby cemetery before police arrived.

Mounties said despite “significant search efforts,” which included the help of a police service dog, the suspects weren’t found.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement that “in the interest of public safety,” police are confirming this individual was previously targeted in September 2022.

“I understand that learning of a second shooting will be concerning to area residents and the community at large, but believe it is important that we offer some context here,” Pelley said.

“That context is that the same victim has been targeted twice, and these were not random acts of violence.”

Pelley said this investigation is a priority for Kamloops police.

Police responded to the 700-block of McGill Road for a report of shots fired on Sept. 16, 2022. According to Mounties, five people were taken into custody after that incident.