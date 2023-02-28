Kamloops council to consider proposal for 51-unit condo building in Aberdeen

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A 51-unit condo development has been proposed for a property on Rogers Place.

A proposal for a 51-unit multi-family development in the Aberdeen area will go before Kamloops council for consideration on Tuesday.

According to a report prepared for council, the project is proposed for 1835 Rogers Pl., off Rogers Way near the Trans-Canada Highway. The property is currently the site of Chinese restaurant Tang Court Buffet.

The property is currently zoned for commercial use, and developers have applied to rezone the site for a six storey multi-family development.

City staff said the proposed building will include 39 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom strata-titled condos.

City council will have an opportunity to discuss the proposal during Tuesday’s meeting, and will vote on whether to move the rezoning and development permit application to a public hearing.