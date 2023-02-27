Wood stove rebate program returns with new name, some increased rebates

Photo: City of Kamloops Wood stove rebate programs are once again being offered through the City of Kamloops and the provincial government.

A program which encourages homeowners to replace old wood stoves with lower-emissions alternatives has returned with a new name and increased rebates.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the former Wood Stove and Fireplace Exchange program — now known as the Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program — is being offered again in 2023 through a partnership with the provincial government.

Homeowners who swap out their old wood burning appliance for an electric heat pump can receive a $1,500 rebate — up from $1,200 offered previously.

The rebate for installing an electric fireplace insert has increased to 75 per cent of the appliance cost, to a maximum of $1,000. The program previously offered 50 per cent of the cost, to a maximum of $700.

Homeowners who replace a gas fireplace insert with a qualifying electric fireplace insert can receive a rebate of up to $1,000.

Other eligible appliance types include EPA-certified wood stoves, wood fireplace inserts, and wood or pellet furnaces. The city said natural gas or propane-fired appliances are no longer eligible for rebates.

In 2023, a maximum of 60 rebates will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kamloops residents can visit The Fireplace Centre, The Fireplace Gallery, Johnson Walsh or speak with Andy McKinlay at Jul Pam Heating Systems to get more information about the program and to receive a rebate application form.

The City of Kamloops said it is still administering its wood stove scrap-it program for residents who remove an uncertified wood burning stove from their home and have no plans to replace it.

The scrap-it program rebate has increased to $400 from $200.

According to the city, a maximum of 25 rebates will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on both rebate programs can be found on the City of Kamloops website.