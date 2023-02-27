Ministry looking into mandatory dash cams, Hwy. 5 improvements after crashes

Photo: @Kamscan A fatal four-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway near McLure in November 2021. Ministry representatives spoke with TNRD directors on Friday about highway safety in the wake of two fatal crashes on Highway 5 in February 2022.

The province is considering the mandatory use of dash cams on all commercial vehicles, an idea suggested by Barriere’s mayor after this month saw two fatal crashes on the Yellowhead Highway.

Representatives from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure attended the Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee of the whole meeting on Friday to discuss safety on Highway 5 in the wake of some serious collisions.

Graeme Schimpf, MOTI district manager, said since October 2022, there have been about 19 vehicle incidents along the 192 kilometre stretch from Kamloops to Avola — 17 incidents involved commercial vehicles, and two resulted in deaths.

Schimpf said there is “a concerning increase in accidents along the route this winter,” but ICBC and RCMP statistics from 2017 to 2021 show collisions causing death or serious injuries have been trending down along the corridor. He noted the ministry is working to get more recent statistics.

The district manager said the ministry plans to conduct a speed review on the Yellowhead Highway corridor, and look into installing upgraded signage, weather monitoring and variable speed limit systems.

“Our minister has announced that we will be looking into the mandatory use of dash cams in commercial vehicles, see if that could help with enforcement on the corridor and throughout the province as well,” Schimpf said.

He said the ministry is also looking at infrastructure like the number of CVSE facilities and passing opportunities available. The ministry is also looking into possible curve straightening projects to help improve sight lines.

Schimpf noted there isn’t a set timeline for these projects. He said signage could be added as soon as the spring, but more technological projects can take a year to complete.

He said the ministry has increased its oversight of the road maintenance contractor, and vehicle enforcement along the corridor has been “stepped up quite substantially.”

He estimated about 100 tickets have been issued per week since early February.

Jill Hayward, director for Electoral Area O, said she felt the ministry’s statistics weren’t accurately capturing the number of incidents along the highway.

"I know how many times that highway has been closed because of deaths, and I have friends who are first responders. So that's not good information,” Hayward said.

“I’m sorry, I know you guys are just the messengers, but there has been way more deaths that we need to address.”

Doug Haughton, director for Electoral Area L, brought up local concerns around commercial truck traffic along Highway 5A. Haughton asked if there were updates on safety measures for that corridor.

The board heard that the ministry’s engineering team was looking into this roadway, with the province considering refreshing curve warning signs and conducting other tests along the corridor.

In January, the province announced sensors will be installed on Highway 5A near Merritt to monitor safety and vehicle data.

The ministry said as it’s a public highway, it is focused on making road and safety improvements, and isn’t considering a ban on commercial vehicle traffic at this time — despite calls from some Highway 5A residents.