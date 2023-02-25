Ukraine supporters gather outside city hall to mark one year of Russian invasion

Supporters gathered outside Kamloops city hall on Friday to stand in support of Ukraine and mark one full year since Russia began its invasion.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The year-long conflict has taken a deadly toll on the Ukrainian population, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and millions more displaced.

Friday's rally on Victoria Street saw supporters holding flags and signs, with supporters encouraged to wear blue and yellow.

“It's very important for solidarity, making sure that we have values which are aligned with peace, humanity, social justice,” said Oleksandr Sasha Kondrashov, one of the organizers.

“We [are] also here to ensure that what's happened in Ukraine should never happen anywhere in the world.”

Kondrashov said that one of the event’s goals is to make sure Ukraine isn’t forgotten

“I want to make sure that people are welcome to come. People are welcome to do any acts of standing with Ukraine. We want to hear the story. You want to make sure that people’s knowledge is shared and multiplied, and the abilities of people who want to stand with Ukraine will be known,” said Kondrashov.

The event also drew elected officials Coun. Nancy Bepple and SD73 trustee Cole Hickson.

“We're here with people across Canada and around the world to remember the resistance of the Ukrainian people and to show them that we are still behind them 365 days later,” Bepple said.

“Here in Kamloops, there's 200 People that have fled Ukraine and have found a place to stay here. And those people need the support of people in Kamloops. They need them to help [with] housing and help them find jobs to help them settle in our community.”

Hickson said he felt it was important to attend the rally.

“I think events like these are just really important to show that the world supports the troops who are currently fighting a war for their country's freedom,” he said.

“I’m just very excited to help and show up to these types of things, to be here for the important fight that we're seeing in Ukraine.”

Supporters will be gathering outside city hall every Saturday at 3 p.m. to show support for Ukraine.