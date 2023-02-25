Two of six jailed pipeline protesters already free on bail pending appeal

Photo: John McNamer/We, the Secwepemc/Facebook Miranda Dick is arrested at a Trans Mountain work site near Kamloops Airport on Oct. 17, 2020.

Two of the six protesters jailed this week for their roles in demonstrations at Trans Mountain work sites in Kamloops are now free on bail pending appeal.

Henry Sauls and Miranda Dick have both been released on bail. A third jailed protester, Romilly Cavanaugh, has filed for a bail hearing, which could take place as early as Monday.

Sauls and Cavanaugh were sentenced on Friday to jail terms of 28 and 32 days, respectively.

Dick, Susan Bibbings and Laura Zadarozny were sentenced on Wednesday to 28 days in jail, while Heather Lamoureux received a 29-day sentence.

Defence lawyer Ben Isitt, who represented each of the six protesters in court for their sentencing hearings, said Sauls was released on Friday from the cell block at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Dick and Sauls are appealing their convictions and sentences, while Cavanaugh is appealing only her conviction.

“All three of them are stating that the way the trial was conducted breached their right to a fair trial, and that amounts to a miscarriage of justice,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Isitt said Bibbings, Zadarozny and Lamoureux will not seek appeals.