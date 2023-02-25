Council to consider proposal for affordable and social housing project at Campbell Ave.

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architecture A 80-unit affordable and social housing development has been proposed for a lot previously purchased by the city at 346 Campbell Ave.

A proposal for an 80-unit rental and social housing development planned for a lot previously purchased by the city behind the former Northbridge Hotel will be coming before Kamloops council on Tuesday.

Council will consider issuing a development permit for the project — proposed for 346 Campbell Ave. — and authorizing a housing agreement bylaw ensuring the units will be used for affordable and social housing.

“The applicant wishes to demolish the existing vacant commercial building to facilitate the construction of a six-storey, apartment style 80-unit multi-family development,” said a City of Kamloops staff report prepared for council.

“The development would consist of 24 affordable rental units and 56 social housing units for low-income families and seniors.”

The Campbell Avenue lot, along with the adjacent Northbridge Hotel property, was purchased by the city for $7.1 million in 2021.

In the fall of that year, the city announced it had plans to work with BC Housing on a social housing development for the Campbell Avenue site, while offering the former hotel property for market redevelopment.

In the report, staff said BC Housing will own the land and building, and ASK Wellness will manage the property through an operator agreement.

The building will include 15 one-bedroom apartments, five accessible one-bedroom units, 45 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units.

The project includes space for 53 parking stalls — including three accessible spots — and 40 long-term bicycle parking spaces. The staff report said that because most units are geared towards families, additional parking spaces were needed for the building.

The building will also include an operating office space, at-grade parking, private balconies, indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, common laundry, and ground-level storage units for residents.

Council will discuss and vote on the proposal during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m. at city hall.