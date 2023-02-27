Dangerous-offender assessment complete for Kootenay killer who dismembered victim

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

A dangerous-offender assessment has been completed for a homeless man who killed a woman in Creston and then cut her body into seven pieces, but lawyers say it might be next year before he learns his fate.

Nathaniel David Jessup, 35, was convicted in November of manslaughter and offering an indignity to human remains — a case referred to by a judge as “macabre” and “beyond the pale.”

He was 28 in the summer of 2015, when 59-year-old Katherine McAdam vanished before her dismembered body was gaunt 12 days later. At trial, court heard the two had a friendly relationship.

Jessup killed McAdam on Aug. 15, 2015, inside the basement suite she rented on Cedar Street in Creston. Her dismembered remains were located by police inside a bike trailer on an acreage in Erickson, an unincorporated community just east of Creston.

Following his conviction, prosecutors said they wanted Jessup assessed for possible dangerous offender status — a designation that could bring with it an indefinite prison sentence.

That assessment is now complete. During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court last week, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said she received a copy of the report on Feb. 21.

Drake said prosecutors need time to read the assessment, determine what recommendations are being made and plan for next steps — which could include an application to have Jessup labelled a dangerous offender or a long-term offender.

“If the Crown is even going to make this application, we have to write a memorandum that has to go up the chain and get approved and come back down the chain,” she said.

“My understanding is that can take a matter of months.”

Drake said there is a chance it will be 2024 before a final outcome is determined.

Jessup was acquitted following a previous murder trial in 2019. He was charged with second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Dylan Levi Judd, his cellmate at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. In that case, a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to prove Judd did not take his own life — as police initially believed.

Jessup was arrested in the Lower Mainland weeks after McAdam’s death and he has been in custody since. He served a 3.5-year sentence following a series of choking incidents involving children.

Dangerous and long-term offender designations are reserved for the most serious offenders in Canada. Dangerous offenders can be locked up indefinitely, while long-term offenders are jailed and then monitored closely in the community for an extended period. Both provisions are in place for violent criminals who are deemed likely to reoffend.

Lawyers will return to court on April 24 to set a date for a hearing.