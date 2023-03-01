Contractor plans additional maintenance on Tranquille-Criss Creek Road

Photo: Castanet

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says its contracted road maintenance company plans to take additional steps this year to improve conditions on Tranquille-Criss Creek Road.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District sent a letter to the ministry in December asking for the province to investigate road conditions on the heavily travelled rural route.

Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, raised the issue with the board in December, telling directors he believed Tranquille-Criss Creek was in worse condition than some logging roads.

“Sections of the road exhibit severe washboard and erosion at steep grades and switchbacks, making travel at any speed a hazard,” said a draft copy of Grenier’s letter.

“Maintenance in these areas has been ineffective in addressing the chronic washboard conditions that emerge within days of regrading.”

Minster Rob Fleming sent a letter in response to the TNRD’s request, which said Grenier met with ministry and Argo Road Maintenance staff in mid-January to present a list of residents’ concerns about the road.

In his letter, Fleming said staff will investigate these concerns.

Fleming said this year, Argo told the ministry it plans to increase the quantity and application frequency of base stabilization liquids on steep sections of Tranquille-Criss Creek Road “to slow the development of washboard conditions after grading.”

“Crews will also place approximately 1,500 cubic metres of gravel from Sylvestre Creek Pit to improve the condition of the road,” the letter said.

Fleming said residents with immediate road concerns should contact Argo on its 24 hour hotline or through its online contact form.

Grenier was not present for Thursday’s TNRD meeting when Fleming’s response was raised, but Doug Haughton, who represents Electoral Area L, congratulated the director for bringing the issue forward and getting the province’s attention.

“It's one of the many important roads that do need a look. We got a letter back from the minister, and whatever happens, I think we've got their attention,” Haughton said.

“I congratulate director Grenier and staff and the directors for getting this going.”