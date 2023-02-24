CIty says crews, equipment ready for expected weekend snowfall

Photo: Castanet A City of Kamloops truck clears snow off of Columbia Street during a November 2022 snowfall.

The City of Kamloops says its crews are ready for a significant dump of snow expected to hit the region on Saturday.

In a social media post, the city said staff work 24-7 in the winter with 14 sand trucks — among other equipment.

According to the city, crews also use two liquid dispersal trucks, two graders, two sidewalk plows and three loaders to help clear snow from city streets, with the ability to add more staff as needed.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Thompson region among other areas throughout the province, including the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

According to the weather service, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected to fall across the region from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.