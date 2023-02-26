Accused killer facing new witness tampering charges plans to seek bail

Photo: Castanet

An accused killer who was arrested for alleged witness tampering moments before his murder trial got underway earlier this month has hired a new lawyer.

Corey Harkness, 35, was arrested by deputy sheriffs at the Kamloops Law Courts on Feb. 7, about 20 minutes before his second-degree murder trial was to begin in B.C. Supreme Court.

Harkness is accused of shooting Brock Ledoux to death inside a home in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019. He is then accused of contacting a witness in his upcoming trial on Jan. 31 of this year.

Harkness had been on bail with conditions requiring he have no contact with a number of potential Crown witnesses, including Chelsea Prior, who he is alleged to have contacted on Jan. 31. He is facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and breaching a no-contact order.

Harkness’ defence lawyers fired him after the witness tampering allegations came to light. He is now represented by Sheldon Tate.

During a brief hearing this week, Tate said he needs some time to get caught up on the file.

“I’m going to have to obtain and review disclosure, which I have not done yet,” he said.

Harkness, who remains behind bars, is due back in court on Monday to set a date for a bail hearing. Prosecutors have said they plan to revoke his bail on the murder charge and oppose his release on the new charges.