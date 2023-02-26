209380
Accused killer facing new witness tampering charges plans to seek bail

An accused killer who was arrested for alleged witness tampering moments before his murder trial got underway earlier this month has hired a new lawyer.

Corey Harkness, 35, was arrested by deputy sheriffs at the Kamloops Law Courts on Feb. 7, about 20 minutes before his second-degree murder trial was to begin in B.C. Supreme Court.

Harkness is accused of shooting Brock Ledoux to death inside a home in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019. He is then accused of contacting a witness in his upcoming trial on Jan. 31 of this year.

Harkness had been on bail with conditions requiring he have no contact with a number of potential Crown witnesses, including Chelsea Prior, who he is alleged to have contacted on Jan. 31. He is facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and breaching a no-contact order.

Harkness’ defence lawyers fired him after the witness tampering allegations came to light. He is now represented by Sheldon Tate.

During a brief hearing this week, Tate said he needs some time to get caught up on the file.

“I’m going to have to obtain and review disclosure, which I have not done yet,” he said.

Harkness, who remains behind bars, is due back in court on Monday to set a date for a bail hearing. Prosecutors have said they plan to revoke his bail on the murder charge and oppose his release on the new charges.

