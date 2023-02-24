Firefighters make quick work of blaze after fire spreads from shed to grass

Photo: Josh Dawson A fire in this shed on the Tk'emlups reserve was struck over the noon hour Friday by Kamloops Fire Rescue crews.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m.

Firefighters on scene said a grass fire Friday on the Tk'emlups reserve originated inside a shed behind a home.

The fire spread from the shed to nearby grass — approaching adjacent vehicles before it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL 12:31 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a shed fire Friday on a property on the Tk’emlups reserve.

Firefighters were called to an address in the 1200-block of Salish Road at about noon.

By the time a Castanet Kamloops reporter arrived just before 12:30 p.m., the blaze had been extinguished.

Three Kamloops Fire Rescue trucks and crews remained at the scene.