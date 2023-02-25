Suspect arrested after assault caught on doorbell camera, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man was arrested after an assault was caught on a doorbell camera in Westmount, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address on Collingwood Drive at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a doorbell camera captured a video of a woman knocking on a door and then being pulled away by another person.

“Police located the woman and, upon further investigation, arrested a man for assault and breach offences,” she said in a news release.

Evelyn said the suspect was held for court.