Mountie suffers minor injuries while arresting man in crisis, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops Mountie suffered minor injuries last weekend while arresting a drunk man in the midst of a mental-health crisis.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of Columbia Street just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 19 for a report of an intoxicated man in crisis.

“Police attempted to speak to the man unsuccessfully, as he continued to threaten those present,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“When advised he was under arrest, the man allegedly attempted to grab a weapon but was stopped by officers.”

Evelyn said the man “continued to resist” and assaulted police.

The man was held in cells until sober and then released.

The investigation is ongoing.