Man taken to jail after report of fight in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Glacier Media
A man was arrested last weekend after police were called to a report of a fight in North Kamloops.
According to police, officers were called to the 700-block of Sydney Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a report of an altercation.
RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties showed up and arrested a man for possession of a weapon.
“As part of the investigation, police discovered the man was allegedly in breach of his release conditions,” she said.
The man was held for a bail hearing, which was slated to take place on Thursday.
The man’s name has not been made public.