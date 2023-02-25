Downtown robbery caught on dash-cam by passerby, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating a robbery last weekend in downtown Kamloops that was caught on dash cam.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the corner of Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a report of an assault.

“According to the report, a person was driving when they observed two men run up to another man, assault him and steal his belongings,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with scruffy facial hair and glasses. He was wearing a yellow backpack, a green hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a man with a tear-drop tattoo beneath his left eye. He was wearing army leggings and a black parka with a fur hood.

The victim was an older man, described as skinny and wearing a black coat and jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.