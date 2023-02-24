Weekend mugging in downtown alley not random, police say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a mugging after a woman was robbed of cash and a Bluetooth speaker last weekend in a downtown alleyway.

According to police, officers were called to a report of an assault in the alley behind the 500-block of Victoria Street at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 17.

“The victim reported being struck with a blunt object, then having her pink wallet with flowers on it stolen, along with the speaker,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The suspect was described as a female with darker complexion, black hair, a black toque and dark clothing.”

Evelyn said investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.