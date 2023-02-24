City council calls for nominations for annual exemplary service awards

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council is inviting nominations for the city’s annual exemplary service awards, looking to honour residents who have volunteered their time to help the community.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the exemplary service awards are presented in two categories — young adults under 30 years of age, and adults over 30.

“The award formally acknowledges individuals who have dedicated significant time and service in a voluntary contribution to the community’s growth and development and to the well-being of Kamloops citizens,” the city said in a statement.

Nominees must have been Kamloops residents when they completed the volunteer work being recognized, and must not be nominated by a family member.

Recipients of last year’s awards include AnnMarie Aase, Teresa Dares, Henry Pejril, Ron Popove and Rick Windjack.

More information on nomination criteria and nomination forms can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

This year’s nomination deadline is 4:30 p.m. on March 13.

The individuals chosen by council to receive this year’s awards will be recognized at a ceremony on April 19.