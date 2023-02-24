Directors approve first steps for wide-ranging study of TNRD boundaries

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors voted Thursday in favour of embarking on a formal study of the district’s boundaries, directing staff to seek support for the process from the ministry of municipal affairs.

Deanna Campbell, general manager of corporate and legislative services for the regional district, told the board Thursday’s vote was the first of several steps.

“The board first needs approval from the minister to even initiate the study process, and then once a terms of reference is developed the minister actually needs to sanction the study — so there's a lot of ministerial approval involved,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the study could result in recommendations that might — or might not — suggest boundary restructuring.

Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who brought forward the idea to study the TNRD’s external boundaries last year, said a review would let the board know if it is providing the best level of service for residents and inform a long-term vision for the regional district.

“Frankly, if there's anybody here that knows why these lines were drawn on the map in the early ‘70s that show us that it's reflective of what's providing the best service today, I would love to hear it today. I'd love to hear a director speak to that,” O’Reilly said.

“If not, and there's questions, are we providing the best service and being fiscally responsible and [providing] best governance, I encourage you to vote in favour of this, to at least look and start on this study.”

According to a report prepared for Thursday’s board meeting, the TNRD estimates one or two staff members would be required for the study, which is estimated to take least two years. The study would also involve a consultant with expertise in local governance.

The report noted the TNRD board is the second largest in B.C. The number of directors will increase as populations grow, and if provincial legislation is changed to allow non-treaty First Nations representation.

Ronaye Elliott, who filled in as an alternate for Director Michael Grenier on Thursday, said she felt there were other priorities the board should tackle before studying a potential boundary change. Tricia Thorpe, director for Electoral Area I, brought forward concerns about taking up staff time for two years.

Herb Graham, director for Electoral Area N, said he didn’t see the benefit of such a study.

“Without any disrespect for the councillor of the City of Kamloops, I’m a fan of ‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,’” Graham said.

“If the corporate officer says that we don’t know where it’s going, why waste the time and the money to do it?”

Ward Stamer, TNRD director and Barriere mayor, said he was in favour of the study.

“I don't see any reason why we wouldn't entertain a review or study just to see exactly where we are,” Stamer said.

“Do we want to expand it [the regional district]? Do we want to contract it? Or, as Director Graham and Elliott have mentioned, it seems to be just fine — I'd like to be able to know going forward that it is fine, and we agree this is the size that we'd like it to be.”

Campbell noted there is not yet an estimated total cost for the study, but the ministry said it would be splitting the bill. She told the board once staff have a better idea of the terms of reference for the study and the associated costs, another report would come forward for directors’ consideration.

The board voted in favour of seeking support from the ministry to embark on a study, with directors Doug Haughton, David Laird, Graham, Thorpe and Elliott opposed.