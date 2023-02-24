TRU looks to release 'full report' into high-profile misconduct allegations

Photo: TRU TRU President Brett Fairbairn

Thompson Rivers University is seeking the consent of eight complainants to see if it can release an unredacted version of a 500-page report into high-profile allegations of workplace misconduct on the part of two senior administrators.

That’s what TRU President Brett Fairbairn said this week in a report to the university’s senate.

“TRU would like to release the full report and if we are able to secure the consent of the complainants and respondents under privacy legislation, we will release all that we have consent to release,” Fairbairn said in the report, which is dated Tuesday and will go before the university’s senate next week.

Larry Phillips, TRU’s former head of human resources, and Matt Milovick, the university’s vice-president of administration and finance, were named by whistleblowers in 2021 — first in an anonymous letter shared within the TRU community and later publicly, when news of the allegations broke late in 2021.

The letter and subsequent news stories detailed a number of serious allegations. Milovick specifically was accused of discrimination, workplace harassment and racial intolerance.

Following a lengthy investigation — a probe that cost TRU more than $1 million — no wrongdoing was substantiated on the part of Milovick. He was facing 22 allegations.

Ten allegations made against Phillips were substantiated. He was fired by Fairbairn late in 2021, though Fairbairn claims it had nothing to do with the allegations.

Following the conclusion of the probe, TRU released a heavily redacted version of the 527-page report put together by investigators.

Milovick filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month accusing eight people believed to be the complainants — seven former high-ranking TRU staffers and one current law professor — of malicious defamation.

Fairbairn also mentioned Milovick’s lawsuit in the report, acknowledging that it has stirred emotion among many on campus.

“The lawsuit and an ensuing GoFundMe campaign from the complainants have generated new media stories and fresh discomfort in the TRU community,” he said.

“People are processing the impacts of these events. There are a variety of opinions being expressed and strong feelings are being shared.”

Fairbairn said he’s hopeful the university community “will be able to work together to improve our workplace culture” in the wake of the allegations and the subsequent lawsuit.

“We know that the investigation and now the aftermath have been difficult and stressful for many members of the TRU community,” he said in the report.