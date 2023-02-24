Elderly pipeline protester facing jail asks judge to consider residential school as time served

Photo: Facebook/We The Secwepemc Protester Henry Sauls was arrested by police on Oct. 15, 2020, at a Trans Mountain work site on Mission Flats. He was one of eight protesters convicted in December following trial on charges of criminal contempt.

An elderly First Nations man facing jail time for his role in a 2020 protest at a Trans Mountain work site on Mission Flats wants to use his eight years of “forced incarceration” at Kamloops Indian Residential School as time served.

Henry Sauls, 72, and Romilly Cavanaugh, 59, are undergoing sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court following earlier convictions for criminal contempt. Both are facing jail sentences of about a month.

Cavanaugh and Sauls, alongside April Thomas and Jocelyn Billie Pierre, were arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, after violating a 2018 injunction which laid out a five metre buffer zone around all Trans Mountain work sites — including the one they were at on Mission Flats Road.

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL TIME SERVED?

Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick to impose a 29-day jail sentence for Sauls.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Isitt argued Sauls should instead receive a six-month period of probation. He said Sauls’ eight years spent as a student at Kamloops Indian Residential School were more than enough time served in the custody of the state.

“His forced incarceration as a child in the absence of any offence, conviction or due process more than compensates for any sentence that the court may otherwise impose for his actions on Oct. 15, 2020,” Isitt suggested.

Sauls said he would agree to abide by a probation condition requiring him to protest only within the bounds of the law.

32-DAY SENTENCE PROPOSED

Cavanaugh, meanwhile, is facing a 32-day sentence under a joint submission put forward by Wiberg and Isitt.

Reading a statement prepared for court, Cavanaugh, who worked for Trans Mountain in the 1990s, said she was driven to take action against the pipeline construction due to “an elder’s exasperation with witnessing injustice persist for so long.”

“The government has not only dragged its feet regarding climate change, but has also actively funded and endorsed the increase in production and use of fossil fuels, all the while criminalizing Indigenous leaders and other climate activists,” Cavanaugh said.

“After waiting decades for the government to address the climate catastrophe, I felt compelled to engage in civil disobedience.”

Wiberg said the 32-day proposal was based on similar sentences issued on Wednesday to four other pipeline protesters — Miranda Dick, Heather Lamoureaux, Susan Bibbings and Laura Zadarozny.

Isitt asked the judge to consider allowing Cavanaugh to serve her sentence intermittently, allowing her to continue her work as a consultant.

DECISION ON FRIDAY MORNING

Fitzpatrick said she will sentence Sauls and Cavanaugh at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Castanet Kamloops will be in the courtroom and this story will be updated once the hearing is complete.

OTHER SENTENCINGS DELAYED

The two other protesters convicted alongside Sauls and Cavanaugh, Thomas and Pierre, had their matters adjourned Thursday while lawyers await pre-sentence reports. They will return to court for sentencing on May 1.

Sauls, Cavanaugh, Thomas and Pierre stood trial in fall 2022, with B.C. Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick hearing Trans Mountain crews were undertaking “very critical work” on Oct. 15, 2020 when the four disrupted construction.

Court heard Thomas and Sauls violated the injunction by attending the work site, while Cavanaugh used a zip tie to attach herself to a gate. Pierre used a zip tie to attach herself to a bulldozer.

Body-cam video captured by an RCMP officer was played in court, showing protesters shouting, singing, drumming and screaming as police approached and read out the injunction.

Protesters were carried away to police vehicles.