Jail, anger management ordered for man who took run at Mountie

Photo: Castanet

A man who challenged a Kamloops Mountie to a fight and then charged at him has been sentenced to a month in jail and ordered to undergo anger management counselling.

William James Britton, 36, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Court heard police were called to a home on Ponlen Street in Brocklehurst on April 8. Britton called 911 to ask for help dealing with his girlfriend. Both were intoxicated.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said Mounties arrived and arrested Britton’s girlfriend for mischief. Britton then became aggressive, blocking a doorway and refusing to let them leave.

He was then arrested for obstruction and placed in a police vehicle. Duncan said Britton threatened Const. Cory Wallace repeatedly on the drive back to the Kamloops RCMP’s Battle Street detachment.

Duncan said Britton kicked at the windows from inside the police vehicle and wriggled his hands from behind his back to his front.

“He told Const. Wallace to pull over, take off his badge and gun and fight, stating that as soon as the cuffs were off he was going to punch him in the face,” he said.

Back at the detachment, Duncan said, Britton took a run at the Mountie the first chance he got.

“As soon as Const. Wallace cracked the door of the police vehicle — and there’s video surveillance of this — Mr. Britton rushed him,” he said.

“Const. Wallace very quickly gave Mr. Britton an open-palm strike and it stunned him. With that, police were able to get Mr. Britton to the ground.”

It’s not the first time Britton has assaulted a police officer. He served a month in jail in Edmonton in 2016 following a conviction on the same charge.

“This type of behaviour is par for the course with Mr. Britton,” Duncan said. "There is clearly anger here and there is clearly alcohol abuse going on here.”

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Britton, who lives in Kelowna, had a difficult upbringing and acknowledges he struggles with alcohol.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 30-day jail sentence to be followed by a 12-month period of probation with conditions requiring he abstain from alcohol and drugs and take counselling — including anger management — as directed by his probation officer.

Britton will also be barred from possessing any weapons or knives for the duration of his probation.