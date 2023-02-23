Stone calls on province to change disaster assistance program

Photo: The Canadian Press Monte Lake was devastated by fire in the summer of 2021.

A Kamloops MLA wants to see the provincial government overhaul its Disaster Financial Assistance program to better serve British Columbians impacted by wildfires and floods.

In a news release, Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Stone said the DFA program, which helps people when insurance isn’t available, has remained largely unchanged for about 50 years.

He said there is a “desperate need” to address new challenges and better protect homeowners and business owners.

“While we hope we don’t have to re-live the devastating climate events of 2021, the reality is that these occurrences are happening more frequently and with greater intensity — leading to increased costs for disaster victims and the inability to access insurance in high-risk areas,” Stone said.

The Kamloops MLA, who is also opposition house leader, has re-introduced a private member’s bill which calls on the government to streamline and simplify the DFA claim process.

Stone originally introduced the bill in June 2022.

If passed, the bill will have the province to extend the DFA application deadline from 60 to 120 days, extend the appeal process for applications rejected due to missing information, and develop a grant program for homeowners in high-risk areas to help offset the high cost of insurance.

Stone’s bill also directs the province to remove an exclusion which says DFA support isn’t granted for costs related to contents located in basements, crawl spaces, or similar low-lying storage areas — unless these spaces are “essential living areas” for homeowners.

The bill directs the province to set out an affordability metric for the DFA’s insurance criteria, and expand the DFA’s scope “to address issues pertaining to ‘micro-pockets’ of the province where no insurance coverage is available for a given disaster event.”