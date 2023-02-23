207746
Kamloops  

$2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 16 community and tourism projects in the Thompson-Okanagan

$2.5 million from feds

The City of Merritt, Adams Lake Indian Band and Salmon Arm Folk Music Festival are among several groups across the Thompson-Okanagan getting cash injections from the federal government.

Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced over $2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 16 projects in the region. The funding includes $240,000 for two projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $2.3 million for 14 projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

In Merritt, $122,907 will go towards replacing the condenser tower at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Adams Lake Indian Band will use $130,000 to design an amphitheater to expand Indigenous tourism offerings on the Adams Lake Indian Band reserve and promote Secwépemc (Shu-Kwep-mek) culture.

$436,725 in federal funding for Salmon Arm Folk Music Society will go towards the Salmon Arm Pride Festival and Indigenous Music Festival, and to develop a plan to enhance music-related tourism experiences.

“PacifiCan’s investment in the Live Music Capital of British Columbia initiative will help ensure that the Shuswap remains a top destination for cultural events and tourism, while also helping to facilitate the production of high-quality events that attract visitors from far and wide,” said David Gonella, executive director, Salmon Arm Folk Music Society.

Other recipients in the region include:

  • Eagle Bay Community Association, $117,014. Funding will be used to renovate the community hall in Eagle Bay, including upgrading the kitchen and electrical system, and constructing a new accessible bathroom.
  • Bloom Flower Festivals, $99,999. Funding will go towards building and installing a tiny home to increase accommodation options and support attendance at the local flower festival in Armstrong.
  • Born To Shake, $99,999. Funding will be used to build a cocktail-making experience and venue to diversify tourism offerings in Kelowna’s brewery district.
  • British Columbia Snowmobile Federation, $600,000. Funding will go towards creating a recreational snowmobile trail program, which will support snowmobile clubs in the province and enhance tourism offerings.
  • MotherLove Ferments Inc., $99,999. Funding will be used to build a kombucha tasting room and experience in Kelowna.
  • Niche Wine Company Ltd., $99,999. Funding will support expanding the Indigenous-owned winery in West Kelowna, including constructing a new building for wine tastings.
  • Shuswap Water Tours Inc., $367,500. Funding will be used to build a new floating dock and purchase additional watercraft for boat tours in Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake.
  • Silver Star Ski Resort Ltd., $50,000. Funding will be used to purchase bike carriers for the resort’s gondola cabins to boost mountain biking activities and drive tourism during shoulder season.
  • The Scotch Creek Hub Inc., $61,500. Funding will go towards expanding tourism experiences at the Hub’s Family Fun Centre in North Shuswap to include laser tag, a batting cage and e-scooter rentals.
  • TripHero Travel Network Inc., $99,999. Funding will support developing an online space to promote small, local, and Indigenous tourism operators to Okanagan visitors.
  • Velo Volt Bike Rentals Ltd., $30,000. Funding will be used to acquire electric bikes for a mobile bicycle business in Kelowna. Clients will be able to rent e-bikes for adventure biking to wineries, restaurants and farmers’ markets, contributing to the local economy.
  • Vines & Views Tours & Rentals Inc., $99,999. Funding will go towards expanding the recipient’s wine tours in Kelowna by acquiring more vehicles and hiring staff.
  • ZipZone Adventures Ltd., $33,000. Funding will support installing additional on-site staff accommodation facilities in Peachland.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

