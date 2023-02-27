Probation for young woman who drunkenly grabbed Mountie's hair, wouldn't let go

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops teenager who drunkenly grabbed a police officer's hair and only let go when she was punched repeatedly in the face will spend the next year on probation.

The young woman, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to assault charges stemming from a 2021 incident at the Sahali apartment in which she lived with her family.

She was 17 on June 21, 2021, when police were called to an address on Whiteshield Crescent for a report of a drunken disturbance.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Mounties arrived and told the woman she was under arrest. That is when she became combative.

“While trying to handcuff [the teen], she screamed and tried to pull away,” Goulet said. “And then she pulled away forcefully and, with her right hand, grabbed a handful of [the officer’s] hair on the left side of her head.”

Goulet said another Mountie took the teen to the ground, but she would not let go of the constable’s hair.

“The other officer got control of her other arm and the constable ended up striking [the teen] in the face three times with a closed fist in order to get her to let go of her hair,” he said.

Court heard the teen was drunk at the time. Goulet said she was remorseful almost immediately.

The young woman’s mother was in court and called the incident “a blessing in disguise.” She said it helped her daughter get her life on track.

For her part, the young woman shared a similar sentiment.

“I’ve grown a lot since this happened,” she said. “I was drinking a lot at the time and I shouldn’t have. Now I’m trying to work on myself and better my life.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence and a one-year probation order. That means the young woman will not have a criminal record if she stays out of trouble for the next 12 months.

Terms of her probation order will require the young woman to abstain from alcohol and take counselling as directed. She will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.