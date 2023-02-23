Suspect arrested in Shuswap after robbery, crash in downtown Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested in the Shuswap on Wednesday night following a bizarre robbery-turned-collision that landed another man in hospital with injuries, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the 400-block of Nicola Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said witnesses saw two men fighting after the collision, and one of them was seen fleeing the area with visible injuries.

“Multiple police officers responded and found the owner of the crashed vehicle, who alleged a man had tried to rob him and an altercation occurred inside his vehicle, which caused his vehicle to collide with two other vehicles, then flip over,” she said.

Evelyn said the suspect departed on foot down Battle Street and left in a vehicle.

“As part of the investigation and with the assistance of the Salmon Arm RCMP, the suspect was located in Tappen, taken into custody and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said, noting the suspect was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Evelyn said the victim was also treated and released from hospital in Kamloops.

According to police, investigators are looking to speak with anyone with any information about or video of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 250-828-3000.