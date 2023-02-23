Protester jailed Wednesday seeking bail pending appeal of conviction, sentence

Photo: John McNamer/We, the Secwepemc/Facebook Miranda Dick is arrested at a Trans Mountain work site near Kamloops Airport on Oct. 17, 2020.

One of four women jailed Wednesday for failing to abide by the terms of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction while protesting the Trans Mountain Pipeline at a Kamloops work site in 2020 is appealing her conviction and sentence.

Miranda Dick plans to appeal, according to defence lawyer Ben Isitt.

Dick was one of four protesters sentenced to jail on Wednesday following earlier convictions for criminal contempt.

Dick, Heather Lamoureux, Susan Bibbings and Laura Zadarozny were found guilty following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court. Dick, Bibbings and Zadarozny were sentenced Wednesday to 28 days in jail, while Lamoureux received a 29-day sentence.

The four women were arrested on Oct. 17, 2020, at a Trans Mountain work site near Kamloops Airport.

Isitt told Castanet Kamloops he will seek bail for Dick pending her appeal. He said he is working to set a bail hearing, which he hopes to run as soon as Thursday.

According to Isitt, Dick plans to appeal her conviction and her sentence.

Following her conviction in December, Dick posted a video on Facebook in which she referred to the judgment as a decision of a "kangaroo court."

Two other pipeline protesters — Henry Sauls and Romilly Cavanaugh — are expected to be sentenced on Thursday. Another two, April Thomas and Jocelyn Billie Pierre, will likely be sentenced in the coming months.