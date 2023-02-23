Vavenby Outdoor Rink re-opens after $200,000 renovation

Photo: Twitter / TNRD The TNRD celebrated the re-opening of the Vavenby Outdoor Rink on Monday, after the skating rink received over $200,000 worth of upgrades last year.

The newly-restored Vavenby Outdoor Rink re-opened to the public on Family Day after undergoing more than $200,000 in renovations last year.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the outdoor skating rink, first built in 2005, is a significant part of Vavenby Community Park, which also includes sheltered picnic tables, a playground, a ball field and a community hall.

Outside of the winter months, the skating rink serves as a hard-surface sports court.

Usoff Tsao, TNRD director of Electoral Area A, said in a statement residents have used the outdoor rink and made memories in the park for decades.

“These renovations will ensure that the outdoor rink provides safe and enjoyable recreation for many years to come,” Tsao said.

According to the TNRD, the project included refinishing the rink’s existing concrete base, installing new boards, and replacing the nets in the rink.

The federal Canada Community Building Fund, administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities, covered $100,000 of the total project cost, which was estimated to be $201,000.

The reminder of the cost was paid for through the TNRD Electoral Area A Community Parks budget.