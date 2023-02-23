International students make up nearly half of TRU's on-campus population, new figures show

Photo: TRU

Nearly half of those attending academic classes this semester at Thompson Rivers University are international students, according to a recent report from the institution’s president — up seven per cent over last year.

According to TRU President Brett Fairbairn’s report to the university’s senate on winter semester enrolment, 48 per cent of students taking on-campus programming are international.

The figure excludes trades students who are almost exclusively domestic, a TRU spokeswoman told Castanet Kamloops.

The 48-per-cent figure represents an increase of seven per cent over the same semester last year and 10 per cent over data from the winter semester in 2019, when international students made up 38 per cent of the non-trades student population.

Last month, Fairbairn told the university’s senate that TRU is seeing a “slightly puzzling trend” of declining demand within the Kamloops region paired with surging international demand. Domestic on-campus enrolment was down more than 17 per cent with the onset of the pandemic and has not fully recovered.

International students at TRU pay four times the tuition paid by domestic students. According to the university’s website, a domestic student pays $4,487 in first-year tuition while an international student is charged $18,355.

There are nearly 1,000 more international students on TRU's campus this semester than there were one year ago. According to the university, the number of international students registered this semester is 4,126 — up from 3,183 from the same semester last year.

By comparison, there are 4,493 domestic students registered this semester for on-campus learning.

The numbers include the main TRU campus in Kamloops and the satellite campus in Williams Lake.