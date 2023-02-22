Province gives final approval to $65M elementary school for Pineview Valley

Photo: Castanet

The provincial government has given final approval to a new $65-million elementary school in Pineview Valley, with work on the project slated to get underway next year.

The 485-seat school is expected to welcome its first students in 2026.

“Our government understands the importance of supporting families, and we know that Kamloops is a fast-growing city,” B.C. Education Minister Rachna Singh said in a news release.

“I’m proud that we are providing funding for a new elementary school with a neighbourhood learning centre that will benefit students and families in the Pineview Valley area for years to come.”

The school site is southeast of Pineview Valley on Copperhead Drive, which will be extended slightly.

The facility will serve students from kindergarten to Grade 7, and the neighbourhood learning centre will be used for community programs and services, including childcare.

“Our board of education is extremely pleased to receive this much-needed new school announcement, and we look forward to continuing to work with the ministry on our other capital priorities,” SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said in the release.

Mass timber will be used in the school’s design, where appropriate, the ministry said.