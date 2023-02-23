Discussions ongoing around Tk'emlups museum, healing centre, lodge, Casimir says

Photo: Castanet Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a memorial event commemorating the findings of unmarked graves in May. Casimir said conversations are still ongoing around three proposed facilities which would help support the TteS community as it heals.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said work is still underway to see a proposed museum, healing centre and elder’s lodge established in the community.

Casimir said while it’s too early for her to say much, residents should know that “we are working, and there are steps in that direction.”

“We’re still working with the federal government with the three asks,” Casimir said, referring to the three proposed facilities.

“Those are still ongoing discussions. And we’ve definitely had a lot of community consultation on what, and how, and looking at potentially some of the feasibility steps as well. So it’s still the early stages.”

During a visit to Tk’emlups in October 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to work together with the band on community projects like the healing centre and an elders lodge.

Trudeau said the government would move to invest in a museum in order to commemorate and support Tk'emlups language and culture.

In May, Trudeau and Casimir said the federal government and the band have continued to meet and discuss the facilities.

At the time, Casimir noted the projects would be especially meaningful for residential school survivors.

“All three of those we saw as something that was really, extremely important for our community,” Casimir said during a press conference last spring.