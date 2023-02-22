'High-risk takedown' after person seen pointing pistol, which was actually pellet gun

Photo: Castanet

Police carried out a high-risk takedown on the campus of Thompson Rivers University last weekend after a person was seen pointing what appeared to be a handgun at a nearby roadway.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a lookout parking lot on University Way just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of a person holding a firearm.

“Multiple officers attended and located two people,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“One had a pistol in hand. Both were taken into custody in a high-risk takedown, without incident.”

Evelyn said further investigation revealed the apparent handgun was a realistic-looking pellet gun. She said it did not appear that the fake firearm was being used for criminal purposes.

According to Evelyn, both suspects were released without charges and the pellet gun was surrendered to police for destruction.