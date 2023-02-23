Loaded handgun, other charges likely to net prison sentence nearing 10 years

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops drug dealer is looking at a prison sentence of close to a decade after pleading guilty Wednesday to firearms and trafficking charges.

Cameron Deakin-Robinson, 24, pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a loaded restricted firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Court heard he will also plead guilty to another unrelated firearms charge prior to sentencing.

According to police, an officer making patrols downtown spotted a person in possession of what appeared to be a weapon near Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue on June 22.

Mounties said they searched the man and found a firearm, drugs and cash.

Lawyers struck a plea deal moments before Deakin-Robinson’s trial was to get underway Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court. Under the deal, Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Deakin-Robinson is facing a long prison sentence — a term nearing 10 years.

“He’s looking at a very lengthy federal sentence,” Varesi said in court. “It will approach double-digits less time served.”

Deakin-Robinson has been in jail since his arrest last summer, giving him enhanced credit of about a year.

Defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon requested a pre-sentence report for Deakin-Robinson, including a component considering his First Nations heritage.

More details about Deakin-Robinson's arrest and the subsequent search will be read into court when he is sentenced.

Deakin-Robinson, who is in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, is due back in court on April 17, by which time lawyers expect the pre-sentence report to be complete.