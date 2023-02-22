Loaded handgun found in bag along side of Tranquille Road, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police say they are working to figure out how a bag containing a loaded handgun was left along the side of Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst last weekend.

According to police, a passerby called Mounties just before 1 p.m. on Saturday to report the find, which was made in the 2500-block of Tranquille Road.

“The suspected firearm was loaded and other ammunition was present,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s forensic identification unit is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.