TOTA CEO says regional tourism outlook promising despite challenges

Photo: Tourism Kamloops

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association’s CEO says despite high interest rates, people still want to travel — leading to a good industry outlook for 2023.

Ellen Walker-Matthews said under current economic conditions, there were concerns that people would choose to cut back on their travel plans. But she said that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“They don’t seem to be cutting back on travel, and I don’t know if that’s because for two and a half years, they were cooped up and they’re like, ‘What if it happens again? I’m not giving up that,’” she said.

“I think what we may see is fewer dinners out or fewer bottles of wine purchased — or less expensive wine purchased, perhaps. They take a few things off of the extras, but they seem to be booking.”

Speaking with Castanet during TOTA’s summit, held this week at Thompson Rivers University, Walker-Matthews said the industry is seeing strong booking patterns for the spring and summer seasons, and even into the fall.

She said the Thompson-Okanagan region is still largely hosting domestic travellers, noting the number of visitors coming to the area from across Canada has now rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. The industry expects the number of regional visitors from the United States to make a full comeback this year, but the amount of international travellers has yet to match the 2019 benchmark.

Walker-Matthews predicted that it will take a couple of years before those numbers rebound.

“Some of that's related to the number of flights we have. We’ve seen a reduction in flights because of staffing,” she said.

“We were one of the last countries to take some of our COVID restrictions off, so they found other places to go. So you kind of have to turn the ship around and say, well, book us again.”

She said there were other challenges faced by the tourism industry, including a continued worker shortage. She noted statistics from a recent conference indicating there will be 356,000 jobs available in tourism across Canada, with only 115,000 people to fill them.

“That's a gap of about 250,000 people,” Walker-Matthews said.

“We know there’s immigration coming, which is awesome, we're thrilled, but where do those people stay? Typically when people first immigrate to a country, they rent. Rents are unavailable and expensive.”

She said there’s a lot of “creative thinking” happening in B.C. to find temporary residences for workers until there’s a long-term solution for the housing crisis.

When looking at future opportunities for the regional tourism industry, Walker-Matthews said travellers are enjoying outdoor activities and “getting off the beaten track.”

“I still think there's that real thirst for the great outdoors that we have here," she said.

"That really is good for us in our spring and fall, too, because it really helps build our shoulder season and get that dispersion.”