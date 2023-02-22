First responders plunge into freezing river to raise money for charity

The city's police chief was among a handful of Kamloops law-enforcement officers and first responders who took an ice-cold dip in the South Thompson River on Wednesday to help raise money for Special Olympics BC.

The event saw participants from the Kamloops RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Community Service Officers, Kamloops Fire Rescue, and others participated in the annual Polar Plunge at Pioneer Park at 11 a.m.

“There were a number of participants. There was some of the CSO's, there was also some peace officers. There may have been some firefighters too,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said after the event.

“And at the last minute, our Supt. Jeff Pelley joined Cpl. David Tunbridge in taking the polar plunge.”

Firefighters from the swift water rescue team were present for the safety of the participants. KFR reported temperatures at the riverside were in the range of -35 C and -40 C.

The event is held in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics BC.

“It's a great, because if anybody has ever seen these athletes in action, they'll see that they work really hard. They put a lot of effort into it. They are extremely talented athletes and any support that they can have to keep these programs going is a great thing,” Evelyn said.

“Definitely worth sacrificing maybe some of your skin over.”

The online pledges have so far reached $3,100. Physical donations are still being counted.

“Just because the event is over, it doesn't mean that people can't still donate,” Evelyn said.

Donations can be made through the Kamloops Polar Plunge fundraising website.