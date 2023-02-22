Police searching for Kamloops man wanted on warrant

Photo: RCMP Brett Booth

Kamloops Mounties need help locating a wanted man.

According to police, 40-year-old Brett Booth is wanted on a warrant relating to a charge of possession of stolen property.

“Since receiving the warrant, local officers have been unable to locate Brett Booth and are turning to the public for help,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Booth is described as a white man standing five-foot-10 and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Booth’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.