New Mustard Seed fundraiser pairs physical activity, homeless awareness

Photo: The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed has announced its newest fundraising initiative to help combat homelessness through movement-based activities.

Move with The Seed encourages people to sign up for a movement-based activity to complete between March 1 and May 31. Participants can sign up to walk, run, bike, swim, or do any activity for 20 kilometres. They will then collect pledges.

“An individual who is experiencing homelessness walks an average of 20 kilometres a day,” said Rowena Browne, Chief Development Officer at The Mustard Seed.

“We wanted to create an opportunity that will give participants a sense of awareness about one aspect of the harsh realities some of our clients face daily while empowering them to do what they can to make an impact in the lives of our vulnerable community.”

The new initiative was announced after The Mustard Seed parted ways with Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY).

“We like the idea of Move to be inclusive so more people can participate in the event through their favourite sport or activity," Browne said.

“It’s a win-win — people can engage in a healthy activity while fundraising for a great cause."

Interested participants can sign up at movewiththeseed.ca.