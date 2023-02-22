Hwy. 24 reopened overnight after crash, DriveBC reports

Photo: DriveBC Highway 24 was closed in both directions Tuesday night after a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene on Highway 24 near Little Fort was fully cleared as of 2:45 a.m.

UPDATE: 11:33 p.m.

Highway 24 near Little Fort has been reopened to single lane alternating traffic after an earlier vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC warned drivers to expect minor delays.

ORIGINAL: 10:11 p.m.

Highway 24 near Little Fort has been closed in both directions on Tuesday night after a crash, according to DriveBC.

The vehicle incident happened at Eakin Creek Road, five kilometres west of Little Fort.

DriveBC said there is no estimated time of reopening, and advised drivers to watch for traffic control.

The Highway 24 closure comes half an hour after another crash which caused the Yellowhead Highway to close in both directions near Clearwater.

DriveBC warned motorists about winter driving conditions in the area.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for the conditions,” DriveBC said in a post.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.