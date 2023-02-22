Yellowhead Highway near Clearwater reopens after crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 near Clearwater was closed in both directions on Tuesday night after a crash.

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene on Highway 5 east of Clearwater was cleared as of 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: 9:25 p.m.

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions east of Clearwater after a crash.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened on Tuesday night along Highway 5 between Raft River Road and Burman Road.

DriveBC advised drivers to watch for traffic control in the area, and noted no detours are available.

“Winter driving conditions are present, please avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for the conditions,” DriveBC said in a social media post.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.