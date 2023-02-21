208063
Kamloops  

Yellowhead Highway near Clearwater closed in both directions after crash

Hwy. 5 closed after crash

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions east of Clearwater after a crash.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident happened on Tuesday night along Highway 5 between Raft River Road and Burman Road.

DriveBC advised drivers to watch for traffic control in the area, and noted no detours are available.

“Winter driving conditions are present, please avoid unnecessary travel and be prepared for the conditions,” DriveBC said in a social media post.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

