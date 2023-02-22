TNRL patrons can now borrow movie passes for the Paramount Theatre

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Paramount Theatre in downtown Kamloops.

Thompson-Nicola Regional Library patrons can now use their library cards to borrow free passes to the Paramount Theatre — just in time for the launch of the 2023 Kamloops Film Festival.

The free movie passes are offered through a partnership between the TNRL and the Kamloops Film Society.

Dusan Magdolen, KFS executive director, said in a statement the society is “thrilled” to deliver the program alongside the library.

“We’re always striving to make our film offerings as accessible as possible, and this community pass program is just another step in that direction,” Magdolen said.

According to the TNRL, the community pass will admit one family — a maximum of two adults or seniors and two children or students — to one regular-priced screening at the Paramount Theatre.

Patrons can place a hold on the pass through the TNRL website, or in person, at their local TNRL branch. The pass can be borrowed for up to one week, and doesn’t include special events held at the Paramount Theatre.

Jenny Abramzik, TNRL manager of discovery and support services, said she is excited to make the movie theatre experience more accessible to library patrons.

“This new offering builds on the success of our BC Wildlife Park passes, our Family Fitness passes and the recent addition of the BIG Little Science Centre passes,” Abramzik said.

“We are grateful to our community partners such as the Kamloops Film Society who make these enriching experiences possible.”