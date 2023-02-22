Regional district directors will consider changing boundaries

Photo: Castanet

Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors will decide this week whether to begin an in-depth study of the regional district’s boundaries, considering that population growth and possible First Nations representation could increase the size of the board in the future.

In a report prepared for Thursday’s meeting, TNRD staff said directors have raised concerns with the current size of the board, which, at 27 members, is the second-largest regional district board in B.C.

Metro Vancouver Regional District is the largest, with 41 directors.

“These concerns mainly relate to whether TNRD residents are best served by the current boundaries, and whether such a large board and region can provide the best representation and level of good governance,” the report said.

Staff said in the future, more directors will be added to the board as the TNRD population grows. There is also the “very likely possibility” that the provincial government will change legislation in order to allow First Nations representation on regional district boards.

“The impact, while certainly positive and welcome, would be significant for the TNRD with 25 First Nations each having at least one reserve located within the TNRD boundaries,” the report said.

TNRD staff said there have been no changes to the regional district’s external boundaries since it was incorporated in 1967.

This won’t be the first time the TNRD board has voted on the proposed boundary study. In June 2022, the former board of directors voted largely in favour of a motion brought forward by Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who suggested forming a committee to embark on a one-year study.

According to the report, TNRD staff have since met with the provincial ministry of municipal affairs to gain a better understanding of the process required to study the regional district boundaries.

The report said ministry officials advised TNRD staff the board of directors will need to vote in favour of a resolution explicitly seeking ministry support with a boundary study in order to move forward.

According to the report, if the board is still in favour of moving forward, a study will be carried out by a consultant with expertise in local governance. A select committee would also be formed, but with a limited mandate.

The report didn’t include an estimate of how much the study would cost.

“No other regional district has undertaken a boundary review study of this nature, so staff do not have a cost comparison to draw upon,” the report said.

“As well, the scope of the study is still to be determined so staff will have a better sense of cost if, and when a terms of reference is established.”



TNRD staff said the regional district would have some financial help from the province.

One to two staff members would be required to lead the study, which the ministry estimated will take at least two years.

After a study is complete, the ministry said findings would be shared with the public before the board makes any decisions on the matter. Cabinet approval is required for any regional district restructuring.

The TNRD staff report said redrawing regional district boundaries doesn’t happen often, but noted four province-wide examples.

The most recent instance of restructuring happened in 2008, when the Comox-Strathcona Regional District split into two separate districts. The province initiated this restructure after a geographical dispute.

In 1987, the former Peace River-Laird Regional District split into two separate districts due to remoteness and inaccessibility between the two areas.

Directors will discuss and vote on the matter during the TNRD's regular board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23.