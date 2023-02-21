KMA exhibit Mountain Bike Mecca explores the sport's rise in Kamloops

Photo: Darren Stone / Glacier Media Catharine Pendral, Kamloops mountain biker, trains with Felix Belhumeur in Victoria. A new exhibit at the Kamloops Museum and Archives will explore the rise of the sport in Kamloops.

A new exhibit at the Kamloops Museum and Archives will showcase the rise of mountain biking in the Tournament Capital.

The museum will be hosting a free opening reception for the new exhibit, called Mountain Bike Mecca, on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the reception will feature a talk by Brett Tippie, one of Kamloops’ earliest and best-known mountain bikers.

“Mountain Bike Mecca invites conversation about the historic and contemporary presence of mountain biking in Kamloops,” said a statement from the city.

“Having given rise to some of the best riders in the world, Kamloops is often considered a foundational place for free ride mountain biking.”

The exhibit will use photographs, video and stories to explore mountain biking’s history and how the sport relates to the region’s landscape. As part of the show, visitors and local riders will be invited to share their knowledge and experiences of mountain biking in Kamloops.

According to the city, KMA will be hosting activities alongside the exhibition, including a heritage bike tour, bicycle crafts and a panel discussion. More information on KMA programming and the museum hours can be found on the museum website.

Mountain Bike Mecca will open Friday and run until June 3.