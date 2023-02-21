Shortage of nurses forces temporary closure of ER at Merritt hospital

Photo: Castanet

A shortage of nurses means the emergency department at Merritt’s hospital will be closed until Tuesday morning, according to Interior Health.

Interior Health issued a public service announcement Tuesday alerting Merritt-area residents to the closure.

The department closed at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” the statement said.

Merritt-area residents in need of emergency care are told to visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the statement said.

IH encouraged anyone wondering whether an emergency room visit is warranted to call HealthLink BC at 811.

This is the second closure of the department linked to a shortage of nurses in four days. The department was closed overnight Friday, reopening on Saturday morning.