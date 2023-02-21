Uptick in on-campus crime has TRU officials adding security patrols, cameras

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University has beefed up security on campus, adding overnight patrols to deter crime and installing new surveillance cameras near valuable assets including computers and chemicals.

A recent report from the university’s office of safety and emergency management said TRU has seen an uptick in on-campus crime in recent months.

While the report noted a decline in the number of “disturbance and trespass” incidents in the fall term, a noticeable increase was seen in vehicle break-ins.

“The increase in theft from and damage to vehicles parked overnight in TRU parking lots led to a decision to temporarily increase the security presence on campus,” the report states.

“An overnight guard was added to patrol and monitor the parking lots beginning in November. This guard typically patrols the areas of greatest concern using the security vehicle.”

According to the report, a “substantial decrease” in incidents was noted following the addition of the overnight patrol.

“Despite this, certain lots continue to be an issue for both vandalism, theft and general mischief during the evenings,” it reads.

ADDITIONAL CAMERAS, ALARMS

According to the report, security cameras were installed during the fall semester on the exterior of Old Main near a new computer lab — a facility that is now monitored around the clock.

“Additional cameras were installed on the exterior of the Science Building to monitor the chemical storage lab as well as a highly trafficked corridor between the Science and Gym buildings,” the report reads.

TRU officials are also working to secure the university’s Makerspace, located inside the House of Learning building. The report said the facility — which is home to high-tech equipment including 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, podcasting gear and computers — was targeted by burglars and would-be thieves multiple times over the Christmas break.

“Due to the volume of thefts and break-in attempts, it was determined to be necessary to secure the space as much as possible,” the document reads.

“Shatter-proof glass coatings will be installed on all the exterior windows and an alarm system will be installed should anyone gain access to the space after hours.”

FINALIZING NEW SECURITY CONTRACT

The report says TRU officials are still in the vetting process for hiring a new security contractor for campus patrols.

“Due to the size and importance of the contract, thorough vetting and additional reference checks have been performed,” it reads.

“There are many considerations given the scope and size of the campus and the current operating environment. A decision should be finalized and ready to report shortly.”