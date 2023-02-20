Kamloops RCMP find wanted man sleeping

Photo: Contributed

A wanted man was easily located by Kamloops RCMP after he was found fast asleep.

On Feb. 19, 2023, around 2:52 p.m., Kamloops officers attended the 700-block of Fortune Drive for an unwanted man sleeping inside a vehicle.

Police located and took into custody 36-year-old Jeffrey Ernest Trump, who was wanted on an arrest warrant related to possession of stolen property charges.

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment had asked for the public’s assistance in locating Trump on Wednesday Feb. 15.

The original release with his image has been removed from the Kamloops RCMP website as a result of the warrant execution.