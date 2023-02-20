Kamloops RCMP seeking missing 24-year-old woman

RCMP in Kamloops are asking for the public's help in finding a missing local woman.
Mihena Gillespie, 24, was reported missing on Feb. 16. She had last been seen on Jan. 24 on Mission Flats Road getting into a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with a tonneau cover.
"The amount of time that Mihena has been gone without returning home is concerning and we are asking anyone who has had contact with her since Jan. 24, or knows where she may be, to please let police know as soon as possible,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.
She is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 5’ , 91 lbs
- Orange-blond hair (darker than it appears in image)
She was last seen wearing:
- White t-shirt with a red design or writing on the front
- Black pants
- White running shoes
- Pink backpack
- Small black handle bag
- Larger red travel pull bag
Anyone with information related to Mihena’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-5530.