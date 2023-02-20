Kamloops RCMP seeking missing 24-year-old woman

Photo: RCMP Mihena Gillespie, 24, was reported missing on Feb. 16

RCMP in Kamloops are asking for the public's help in finding a missing local woman.

Mihena Gillespie, 24, was reported missing on Feb. 16. She had last been seen on Jan. 24 on Mission Flats Road getting into a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with a tonneau cover.

"The amount of time that Mihena has been gone without returning home is concerning and we are asking anyone who has had contact with her since Jan. 24, or knows where she may be, to please let police know as soon as possible,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

5’ , 91 lbs

Orange-blond hair (darker than it appears in image)



She was last seen wearing:

White t-shirt with a red design or writing on the front

Black pants

White running shoes

Pink backpack

Small black handle bag

Larger red travel pull bag

Anyone with information related to Mihena’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-5530.