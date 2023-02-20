Kamloops RCMP launching pilot Safe Spaces program in schools

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are launching a new pilot program in schools across the region called Safe Spaces, aimed at promoting safety and inclusivity for the 2SLGBTQPIA+ community.

On Feb. 22, as students wear pink to stand against bullying, police will start the program.

"Implementing the program in schools on Feb. 22, makes it that much more significant in raising awareness about the harm of bullying and the importance in taking steps to support each other, said Corporal Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP Community Police Unit.

"We wanted to do something that captured the meaning of Pink Shirt Day – kindness, empathy, understanding -- and link it to the symbolism of the Safe Places rainbow shield."

The rainbow shield will be placed on the school office and counsellors' doors to symbolize that the space is safe for students experiencing bullying to come to to feel accepted and acknowledged.

Rainbow shields can also be placed in windows of businesses or offices outside of schools to signify the same.

Partners of the Safe Places program include the Kamloops Pride Society, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, downtown and North Shore business improvement associations, and School District 73.

Find out more and see a list of participating businesses online here.