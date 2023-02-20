Showers, flurries, and cold temperatures ahead for Kamloops

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops is forecasted to see snow and rain with a dip in temperature mid-week.

Rain showers and flurries are expected early in the week, with temperatures returning to seasonal averages by the weekend.

A high of 6 C is predicted on Monday during the day, with 20 km/h winds and periods of rain and snow predicted early in the morning. Monday will see a low of 1 C as rain showers and flurries continue throughout the night.

Tuesday is predicted to reach a high of 1 C with periods of snow and rain continuing throughout the day. A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected during the night as temperatures dip to reach a low of -11 C.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies, with a high of -8 C during the day and a low of -12 C at night.

Thursday is forecasted to see a mix of sun and clouds, with a daytime high of -8 C. Clear skies are predicted during the night with a low of -16 C — thirteen degrees below seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of -3 C on Friday with a low of -10 C. Temperatures will increase to a high of 2 C by the weekend as periods of sun and clouds continue.